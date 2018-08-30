Thu August 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

Punjab CM, US CG discuss war against terror

LAHORE: American consul general Ms Colleen Elizabeth Crenwelge called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

According to a handout, she felicitated Sardar Usman Buzdar for assuming the office of chief minister and extended good wishes to him. The chief minister also congratulated her for assuming the charge of US consul general in Lahore. During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest, including expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors and development of social sector came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Pakistan-US relations span over many decades and both the countries have remained partners in the war against terrorism.

The menace of terrorism has become an international nuisance and Pakistan has rendered invaluable sacrifices in war against terrorism. He said that people have voted for change and added that people of Pakistan are striving for complete transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

We have to work for public welfare while facing different challenges because work is our only agenda, he said. He said a committee has been constituted by the PTI government for setting up the Southern Punjab province. Meanwhile, powers will be devolved at the grassroots of local government institutions so that they may perform in the real sense. Cooperation with the US will also be promoted to develop the social sector, concluded the chief minister.

American consul general said that partnership with the Punjab government will be extended for social sector development and hoped that this partnership would be strengthened with the PTI government. Pakistan is a wonderful country and I am feeling happy to be here, she concluded.

