Thu August 30, 2018
August 30, 2018

‘Fawad proposed Aitzaz’s candidature for president’

ISLAMABAD: In a sensational claim, PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah has said that Senator Aitzaz Ahsan's candidature for the presidential election was proposed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

According to sources, Fawad Chaudry met with Syed Khursheed Shah and former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf onAugust 17 during the election of Leader of the House. Chaudhry suggested to the PPP leaders that government and opposition should field a non-controversial and a joint candidate that was fitting for the post of President of Pakistan.

Sources say that Khursheed Shah welcomed Chaudhry’s suggestion and asked who could be nominated for the slot. “I think Sania Nishtar is a suitable candidate,” Chaudhry said. On this, Shah pointed out that Ms Nishtar was recommended for the caretaker prime minister by the PML-N.

“Leave the bureaucrats alone and name any politician,” Shah then suggested. “Shahji, why don’t you name anyone,” replied Chaudhry. “I will nominate Asif Ali Zardari,” said Khursheed Shah. “No Shahji, it will be very difficult to develop a consensus on Zardari’s name,” Chaudhry said.

Sources add that Chaudhry then himself proposed the name of Aitzaz Ahsan. “Khursheed Shah first stared at Fawad Chaudhry, then turned to Raja Pervez Ashraf and thumped the desk, saying done. Leave this to me to convince my party,” according to sources.

Khursheed Shah says that Fawad Chaudhry, Raja Pervez Ashraf and others are eyewitnesses of the conversation. Fawad Chaudhry then left and never showed up again.

According to sources, Asif Ali Zardari first offered Khursheed Shah to contest the election of President of Pakistan. However, Shah excused himself and instead recommended Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raza Rabbani and Aitzaz Ahsan for the top slot.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Aitzaz Ahsan was the best candidate. When Aitzaz Ahsan was told about his nomination, he put forward only one condition that his name won’t be withdrawn at any stage.

On this, Asif Ali Zardari warmly greeted Aitzaz Ahsan and promised that he would be the PPP’s candidate. In a Twitter statement, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that he was surprised on Khursheed Shah’s statement.

“PTI Candidate Arif Alvi is winning hands down so Aitzaz sb should be requested to withdraw from Presidential race, otherwise won’t make any difference as in any case. Arif Alvi is poised to win with biggest majority of recent political history,” he tweeted.

