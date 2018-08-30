Man arrested for blackmailing women through videos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The FIA has arrested a person over blackmailing women by filming inappropriate videos. According to the FIA Cyber Crimes Circle, the accused, Mughees, is a resident of Ferozwala who used to blackmail and force women to pay money after recording such videos. A case has been registered against Mughees after recovering several video clips from his possession.
