Tehreek-e-Labaik caravan marches towards Islamabad

LAHORE: After the failure of negotiations with the government, a caravan of Tehreek-e-Labaik led by its chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi started marching towards the federal capital to lodge a protest against the blasphemous caricatures.

The decision was made by the party leadership after its talks with the federal government ended inconclusively on Wednesday. A delegation, led by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nur-ul-Haq Qadri, held dialogue with the leadership of Tehreek-e-Labaik and tried to convince them to shun the plan, but they insisted on expelling the Dutch ambassador from the country.

The official delegation also apprised the Tehreek-e-Labaik leadership of the efforts made by the government to express its concern to the Netherlands government over the blasphemous caricatures.

It was also informed that the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in a telephonic link with his Dutch counterpart, had told the latter about the entire situation. The government delegation sought time from the Tehreek-e-Labaik leaders but the request was turned down and the caravan started marching towards Islamabad.