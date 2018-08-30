Thu August 30, 2018
AFP
August 30, 2018

Loew rejects Ozil’s accusations of racism in German FA

MUNICH: Joachim Loew has rejected Mesut Ozil’s accusations of racism within the German FA (DFB) as the head coach gave his analysis of Germany’s World Cup debacle on Wednesday.

“Mesut made allegations of racism, but I can clearly say that in the DFB, there have never been racist comments,” Loew said while announcing his squad to face world champions France in Munich on September 6, then Peru three days later.

“The players with an immigration background have always enjoyed playing for us and nothing has changed,” added Loew who has been head coach since 2006.

Arsenal midfielder Ozil retired from international football on July 22 with a stinging three-page statement, in which he directly accused DFB president Reinhard Grindel of racism.

This is the first time Loew has commented on the Ozil saga.“His advisor called me to inform me that Mesut would issue the third part of his statement,” added Loew.“The player himself did not call me, which normally players have done in the past.

“Mesut has still not called and for the last two weeks I have unsuccessfully tried to reach him.“I am sure there will be a chance for a personal conversation in the future.“He has chosen this path - I have to accept that.”

Following Germany’s World Cup debacle, finishing bottom of their group in Russia, Loew announced on Wednesday that assistant coach Thomas Schneider has been demoted to chief scout.

The axe has also fallen on Sami Khedira, 31, who was part of the team which won the 2014 World Cup.The Juventus midfielder is the biggest name casualty in the new squad, which included Gundogan, as well as his Manchester City team-mate Leroy Sane, who was dropped for the World Cup.

Loew says ‘the biggest mistake’ he made in Russia was to assume Germany could reach the knock-out stages by playing possession football.

Loew’s new squad has a mix of “experience and youth” with his 2014 World Cup winning stars Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Tony Kroos, Thomas Mueller and Manuel Neuer included despite below-par performances in Russia.

Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Thilo Kehrer, 21, Hoffenheim left-back Nico Schulz, 25, and Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, 19, are called up for the first time.

Sane, Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah and Freiburg striker Nils Petersen, who were cut from the provisional World Cup squad, all return.

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea/ENG), Nico Schulz (Hoffenheim), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielder/forwards: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen0, Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Nils Petersen (Freiburg), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sane (Manchester City/ENG), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

