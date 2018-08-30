Thu August 30, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 30, 2018

Three-time major champ Spieth finds form after tough year

WASHINGTON: Jordan Spieth has struggled all year with putting woes and swing issues, but the three-time major champion is finding his form just in time for the Ryder Cup.

The 25-year-old Texan qualified for the US squad that will defend the trophy against Europe next month in France but he hasn’t won since capturing last year’s British Open, beset by troubles in all areas of his game.

“I got pretty far off in my golf swing from the Players on,” Spieth said, starting down a wrong path for weeks in May and June.“I spent literally two months nailing in the wrong thing and I was trying to climb back out of it. And that’s unusual. I never had that in my career.

“I’ve been working the right direction back, just like with the putting. The putting started to improve around the Players, after the Masters, but the swing got off.

“So it has been a year of having them both not on at the same time and I know they are both on the rise, and that feels good.”Spieth made a breakthrough at the Northern Trust event last week, the start of the US PGA season-ending playoffs that lead into the Ryder Cup.

“I really found kind of the setup that I used to putt with. I’ve been searching for it for a long time and I found close to 100 percent of it,” Spieth said. “I had been making a lot of progress over the last month with the putter and the results came through.”

