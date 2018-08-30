Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms

Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms
Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian

Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use

Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use
ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold

ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold
No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

Sports

AFP
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Great Escape sees Clarke win Vuelta stage

ROQUETAS DE MAR, Spain: Australia’s Simon Clarke said he risked everything to clinch the fifth stage of the Vuelta on Wednesday after a long breakaway that also allowed ‘lucky’ Frenchman Rudy Molard to claim the overall leader’s red jersey.

Overnight leader Michal Kwiatkowski of Sky came home with the peloton 4min 55sec adrift of Clarke, leaving the escapee Molard atop the race standings.The Pole now trails Molard by 1min 1sec, with Emanuel Buchmann third at 1min 08 and Britain’s Simon Yates is fourth at 1min 11sec.

“Luck smiled on me and here it is,” said the 26-year-old Molard pointing to his red jersey.“It wasn’t my type of escape but I was there and I went for it and worked hard.”Molard’s Groupama team leader, and one of the Vuelta favourites, French climber Thibaut Pinot was ecstatic.

“It’s so rare that a Frenchman has the lead in a Grand Tour, let alone one in our team,” he said.“So we are going to protect this lead as long as we can hold on to it,” he promised.

“All our hard work is starting to pay dividends, we aren’t even on full form yet and we hope to be flying by the time Madrid is closing in,” he said with great enthusiasm.

The 188.7km run from Grenada past Andalucia’s vast greenhouse complexes ended in a bitter sprint at Roquetas de Mar as Clarke (EFD) beat Italian breakaway specialist Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) and Dutch climber Bauke Mollema (Trek).

“You have to be prepared to lose when you gamble on winning and I gave it all,” Clarke told Eurosport after the race.

“I was so worried about being caught from behind, but the final was a bit like track racing, and I grew up on the track,” he beamed.“I just kept my cool when Mollema went for it and I was fast enough

Molard was in a group just 8 seconds behind the first three along with Italian Davide Villella (Astana) and Belgian Floris de Tier (Lotto NL).Sky is aiming to complete a sweep of this year’s major tours with Kwiatkowski as one of their best hopes in the absence of Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and Giro D’Italia champion Chris Froome.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response