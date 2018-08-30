Maiden century a mental hurdle to overcome: Buttler

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Jos Buttler, the England vice-captain, felt “a bit of relief” after scoring his maiden Test century in the third Test at Trent Bridge, and said it was “a nice mental hurdle to overcome”.
Buttler scored a gritty 176-ball 106 in England’s second innings in Nottingham, a knock that frustrated India and delayed an inevitable victory.
It was particularly noteworthy for Buttler, given he had taken the T20 route back to the side, and had not played a Test since 2016 when he was called up to the squad to play Pakistan in May.
“To come back into Test cricket and prove to myself that I have got the game to do well and score hundreds was extremely pleasing,” Buttler wrote in his column in Sky Sports.“It is a nice mental hurdle to overcome knowing that I have a hundred and a clear idea of how I achieved it – it’s no longer nagging away at me that I don’t have a Test century. Hopefully it’s the first of many.
“I wouldn’t say I was desperate to reach three figures but I was aware I hadn’t got a hundred before and I felt it was something I needed to do.”
Buttler is usually a flamboyant batsman, but importantly, he showed another dimension to his batting at Trent Bridge. “It was nice to show that I can trust my defence, trust my judgment and not just go crash, bang, wallop,” he said. “If we need a hundred off 100 balls or 10 off 100 balls, I’d like to think I can play accordingly.“A key part of my game-plan was to leave the ball well.”
LONDON: Jos Buttler, the England vice-captain, felt “a bit of relief” after scoring his maiden Test century in the third Test at Trent Bridge, and said it was “a nice mental hurdle to overcome”.
Buttler scored a gritty 176-ball 106 in England’s second innings in Nottingham, a knock that frustrated India and delayed an inevitable victory.
It was particularly noteworthy for Buttler, given he had taken the T20 route back to the side, and had not played a Test since 2016 when he was called up to the squad to play Pakistan in May.
“To come back into Test cricket and prove to myself that I have got the game to do well and score hundreds was extremely pleasing,” Buttler wrote in his column in Sky Sports.“It is a nice mental hurdle to overcome knowing that I have a hundred and a clear idea of how I achieved it – it’s no longer nagging away at me that I don’t have a Test century. Hopefully it’s the first of many.
“I wouldn’t say I was desperate to reach three figures but I was aware I hadn’t got a hundred before and I felt it was something I needed to do.”
Buttler is usually a flamboyant batsman, but importantly, he showed another dimension to his batting at Trent Bridge. “It was nice to show that I can trust my defence, trust my judgment and not just go crash, bang, wallop,” he said. “If we need a hundred off 100 balls or 10 off 100 balls, I’d like to think I can play accordingly.“A key part of my game-plan was to leave the ball well.”
Comments