Maiden century a mental hurdle to overcome: Buttler

LONDON: Jos Buttler, the England vice-captain, felt “a bit of relief” after scoring his maiden Test century in the third Test at Trent Bridge, and said it was “a nice mental hurdle to overcome”.

Buttler scored a gritty 176-ball 106 in England’s second innings in Nottingham, a knock that frustrated India and delayed an inevitable victory.

It was particularly noteworthy for Buttler, given he had taken the T20 route back to the side, and had not played a Test since 2016 when he was called up to the squad to play Pakistan in May.

“To come back into Test cricket and prove to myself that I have got the game to do well and score hundreds was extremely pleasing,” Buttler wrote in his column in Sky Sports.“It is a nice mental hurdle to overcome knowing that I have a hundred and a clear idea of how I achieved it – it’s no longer nagging away at me that I don’t have a Test century. Hopefully it’s the first of many.

“I wouldn’t say I was desperate to reach three figures but I was aware I hadn’t got a hundred before and I felt it was something I needed to do.”

Buttler is usually a flamboyant batsman, but importantly, he showed another dimension to his batting at Trent Bridge. “It was nice to show that I can trust my defence, trust my judgment and not just go crash, bang, wallop,” he said. “If we need a hundred off 100 balls or 10 off 100 balls, I’d like to think I can play accordingly.“A key part of my game-plan was to leave the ball well.”