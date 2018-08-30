S African police evacuate mall over bomb threat

JOHANNESBURG: Shoppers were evacuated from the Mall of Africa, one of South Africa’s largest shopping complexes, on Wednesday as police searched for a bomb after receiving a threat, police said.

The mall, located between Johannesburg and Pretoria, houses about 300 shops, including global brands."There was a bomb scare and we received a complaint and police went there to search the building," Gauteng police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said. The search was still underway, he said.

Opened in April 2016, the mall mainly attracts the rising number of young consumers in Africa’s most developed economy, which has thrived on demand for commodities.