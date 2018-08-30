Myanmar rejects UN’s genocide report

YANGON: Myanmar rejected on Wednesday a report by United Nations investigators that called for top generals to be prosecuted for genocide, saying the international community was making "false allegations".

The UN report marked the first time the organisation has explicitly called for Myanmar officials to face genocide charges over a brutal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims last year.

"Our stance is clear and I want to say sharply that we don’t accept any resolutions conducted by the Human Rights Council," the main government spokesman, Zaw Htay, said in an interview published in state media.

The fact-finding mission on Myanmar was established in March 2017 by the UN Human Rights Council.