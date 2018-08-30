Thu August 30, 2018
Newspost

August 30, 2018

Saving the trees

Illegal cutting of trees has reduced Pakistan’s forest cover to as little as 2.2 percent. Although the country has tough anti-deforestation laws, these measures have not been successful in curbing illegal tree felling in areas, including Swat and Naran. The main reason for this is fast-moving water channels located in these areas, which are helping the timber mafia in transporting the trees without anyone noticing.

To reduce illegal deforestation in the areas, the government ought to pass the law that states that any timber found in water channels will be deemed to be the property of the government. In addition, the forest department should also install barriers to capture any floating timber. The illegal cutting of forest will continue to exist unless we block all routes for the timber mafia to transport the wood.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

