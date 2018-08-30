The contract is up

SSGC employees that were hired on contractual basis are desperately waiting for the regularisation of their service. These employees were appointed to different lower grades vacant posts on wages – between 1992 and 2012 – and were eligible to be regularised under the office memorandum.

These employees have also taken their case to the SC who has asked SSGC to consider the cases of employees for regularisation of their service. However, no action has been taken to date. The higher authorities are requested to look into the matter and alleviate the suffering of hundreds of employees.

Sundus Abid

Karachi