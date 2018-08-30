Clean the city

The garbage crisis in Karachi is turning from bad to worse. Open drains and garbage dumps have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other harmful bacteria. It has been a week since Eidul Azha, but the city’s roads are still covered in animals’ waste. Moreover, the stagnant water mixed with the remains of the animals serves as a serious health hazard for citizens.

Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, but still there is no one to look after this city. This is the reason why many citizens are frustrated and demanding the authorities to come up with a sound strategy to tackle the problems. The Sindh government should look into the matter and take proper steps to effectively manage solid waste in Karachi.

Kiran Ali

Karachi