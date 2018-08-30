The game of politics

The presidential elections will be conducted on September 4 and all arrangements have been made for the voting to be done by both national and provincial assemblies. As already expected, the opposition has once again failed to announce a joint candidate. The PPP has nominated Aitzaz Ahsan. While the PML-N has strongly opposed the nomination, Asif Zardari has refused to withdraw his name. Now, the PML-N has announced Maulana Fazlur Rehman as its candidate. According to some media reports, the Maulana had a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari in which he requested the former president to withdraw Aitzaz’s name.

Asif Ali Zardari, like an all rounder, always wants to play on the both sides of the wicket. On the one hand, he is facing money laundering charges and wants to get some concession from the government, and on the other, he wants to be in opposition. Currently, he has bowled a swing which certainly has clean bowled the opposition. There is no denying the fact that it will be a daunting task for the opposition to reach on a consensus for a joint candidate – thanks to cricket diplomacy.

Sohail Zafar

Rawapindi