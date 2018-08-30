Thu August 30, 2018
Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms

Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian

Are dams the right choice?

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use

ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold

No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

August 30, 2018

The game of politics

The presidential elections will be conducted on September 4 and all arrangements have been made for the voting to be done by both national and provincial assemblies. As already expected, the opposition has once again failed to announce a joint candidate. The PPP has nominated Aitzaz Ahsan. While the PML-N has strongly opposed the nomination, Asif Zardari has refused to withdraw his name. Now, the PML-N has announced Maulana Fazlur Rehman as its candidate. According to some media reports, the Maulana had a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari in which he requested the former president to withdraw Aitzaz’s name.

Asif Ali Zardari, like an all rounder, always wants to play on the both sides of the wicket. On the one hand, he is facing money laundering charges and wants to get some concession from the government, and on the other, he wants to be in opposition. Currently, he has bowled a swing which certainly has clean bowled the opposition. There is no denying the fact that it will be a daunting task for the opposition to reach on a consensus for a joint candidate – thanks to cricket diplomacy.

Sohail Zafar

Rawapindi

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

