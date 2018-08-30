A wiser protest

Muslims all over the world must not be distracted by those mischievous acts that incite their emotions and spread disorder in Muslim-majority states. Holding demonstrations will only weaken the already fragile economies of these countries. The only protest which will send a message is to boycott all products manufactured by those countries whose citizens resort to such insensitive acts like printing blasphemous cartoons and caricatures.

Muslim-majority countries should avoid bringing the economic activity in their own countries to the standstill. Such demonstrations will have no impact on either Holland or any other country involved in such indecent activity. These religious leaders should instead launch a campaign to promote education in science, technology and economics so that their countries can become self-reliant.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore