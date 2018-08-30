A brilliant initiative

Tharparkar is the country’s one of the most testing place to live in as the region lacks basic necessities that can provide residents with a decent life style. Despite severe dearth of resources, students of this area continue to surprise us. In an only initiative of its kind in Thar, a group of young students and teachers collaborated to supervise a mock test for MCAT and ECAT students. Roughly over 200 people appeared from different parts of the district and found the standard more than satisfactory.

Conducting mock tests of such quality is an alien concept there. As a result, students are compelled to travel to remote cities, and this certainly costs them a large amount of money. These youngsters – working under the name of Tharparkar Testing Service (TTS) – have by now been swimming in the pool of compliments from individuals to organisations. But no one has agreed to fund their expenses and help them conduct preparatory lessons for students. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and provide assistance to these people who are leaving no stone unturned to provide quality services to young students.

Vasdev

Tharparkar