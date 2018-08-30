Resume construction

Pir Mazharul Haq – the former Sindh education minister – announced in 2011, when the PPP was in power, that the government would establish a degree college in Wahi Pandhi. This decision was lauded by both students and their parents since the area lacked a good education institution. However, to date, the construction work hasn’t been completed.

As a result, students are bound to travel to Johi, which is at a distance of 30 km from Wahi Pandhi, for education purposes. This isn’t a favourable arrangement for hundreds of students. The authorities concerned are requested to pay immediate attention to this issue and resume the construction work in a timely manner.

Rafique Rustamani

Wahi Pandhi