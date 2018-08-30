Putting the waste to use

The solution is right in front of us, yet we can’t see it. Instead of wasting millions on importing canned food for house pets, we should make use of the offal waste left behind after the slaughtering of sacrificial animals. There are now several canning companies in Pakistan some of which can easily set up a system. They have their agents in all areas of the country, who can collect this waste and pay some reasonable amount of money to the sellers and ship it to the canning plants. This can also apply to the offal waste of animals that are slaughtered for commercial purposes. This could be a lucrative business that will help meet the domestic demand and boost our exports. The authorities should inform the people that if they clean, wash and bag this offal waste, they can not only earn some money, but also help keep the country clean and safe from any bacterial infections.

Asad A Khan

London