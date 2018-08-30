JS Bank wins Best Digital Innovation Awards 2018

Karachi: The JS Bank Digital Banking Team marked another feather in its cap with the ‘Best Digital Innovation Award’ presented at the Pakistan Digi Awards 2018 in Karachi. The Pakistan Digi Awards once again paid tribute to the most innovative and imaginative initiatives in the Digital Industry of Pakistan.

This year, JS Bank was honored to be the financial institution selected for its trailblazing mobile application, ‘Apni Cricket League’, a gamified user experience where banking was invisible, feasible yet entertaining. Based on Pakistan Super League – season 3, this Fantasy league celebrated our nation’s passion for Cricket and the frenzy to win prizes; while banking was right there, successfully engaging hundreds of thousands of people across Pakistan.***