Descon acquires 26pc shares of PDPS

LAHORE: Descon has recently acquired 26 percent shares in Plant Design and Project Services (PDPS), a South African company, providing a comprehensive range of technical, engineering, maintenance and project management services to the power generation, chemical and petrochemical industries, a statement said on Wednesday.

With the purchase of the shares, the PDPS Board will now include two Descon nominees, it added.

Descon and PDPS had successfully completed a project at Sasol Limited facility in Secunda, South Africa prior to this acquisition, in which 75 Descon personnel were involved.

Faisal Dawood, CEO of Descon Engineering Limited, said: “Our association with PDPS is the culmination of two years of strategy and efforts to enter into the African market.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for us and we are looking forward to continuing our growth. We will bring the same excellent service quality that we are renowned for to our interests in South Africa.” Descon Engineering is planning to increase their shareholding in PDPS to 49 percent and their management intends to visit South Africa later in the year to explore further opportunities in the region, he added.