Cotton declines

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi : Normal trading activity continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates decreased Rs100/maund.
Karachi Cotton Association reduced the official spot rates to Rs8,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,574/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs8,160/maund and Rs8,745/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.
An analyst said arrivals increased in the market, which resulted in a decline in spot rates.
Karachi cotton market recorded 18 transactions of around 17,000 bales at the rate of Rs8,000/maund to Rs8,300/maund. Deals were reported from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Kotri, Khipro, Hala, Sarari, Nawabshah, Moro, Maqsoodo Rind, Burewala, Chichawatni, Haroonabad, Hasilpur and other stations.
Karachi : Normal trading activity continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates decreased Rs100/maund.
Karachi Cotton Association reduced the official spot rates to Rs8,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,574/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs8,160/maund and Rs8,745/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.
An analyst said arrivals increased in the market, which resulted in a decline in spot rates.
Karachi cotton market recorded 18 transactions of around 17,000 bales at the rate of Rs8,000/maund to Rs8,300/maund. Deals were reported from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Kotri, Khipro, Hala, Sarari, Nawabshah, Moro, Maqsoodo Rind, Burewala, Chichawatni, Haroonabad, Hasilpur and other stations.
Comments