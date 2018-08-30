Cotton declines

Karachi : Normal trading activity continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates decreased Rs100/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association reduced the official spot rates to Rs8,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,574/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs8,160/maund and Rs8,745/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said arrivals increased in the market, which resulted in a decline in spot rates.

Karachi cotton market recorded 18 transactions of around 17,000 bales at the rate of Rs8,000/maund to Rs8,300/maund. Deals were reported from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Kotri, Khipro, Hala, Sarari, Nawabshah, Moro, Maqsoodo Rind, Burewala, Chichawatni, Haroonabad, Hasilpur and other stations.