Singapore : Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pulled down by a reported rise in U.S. crude inventories and hopes that a plunge in Venezuela´s output could be halted.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $75.69 per barrel at 0654 GMT, down 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $68.41 a barrel.

In the United States, crude inventories rose by 38,000 barrels to 405.7 million barrels in the week to Aug. 24, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

"The API reported surprisingly flat numbers to a market expecting a reasonable draw in crude and a build in products," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of oil consultancy Trifecta. Official U.S. fuel inventory and crude production data will be published on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).