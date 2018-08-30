Thu August 30, 2018
REUTERS
August 30, 2018

Dollar little changed

TOKYO: The dollar inched higher on Wednesday after dipping to a four-week low overnight, but relief over a US-Mexico trade deal was dimmed by concerns that the China-U.S. trade war will drag on for some time.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was barely changed at 94.720 as of 0315 GMT, after trading as low as 94.434 during the U.S. session, its lowest since July 31.

The greenback retraced its losses in U.S. trade after the U.S. consumer confidence index came in higher than expected, reaching its highest level since October 2000.Minori Uchida, chief currency strategist at MUFG Bank in Tokyo, said investors were closely watching developments in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute.

The deadline for public comment on U.S. President Donald Trump´s tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods is on Sept. 5, with the new measures possibly taking effect later that month. "I think that the renminbi and Shanghai Composite Index will receive pressure to the downside. Currencies like the Australian dollar and other Asian currencies will follow the renminbi´s weakness," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

