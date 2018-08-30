Rupee strengthens

The rupee ended higher against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 124.19 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 124.25.

Dealers said the rupee appreciated, as the demand and supply of the greenback remained in balance.

“The news of issuing $1 billion worth of overseas Pakistanis savings certificates next week boosted investors’ sentiment. It had a positive impact on the currency,” a dealer said.

In the open market, the rupee traded flat due to sluggish dollar demand. It closed at 124.50 against thegreenback, unchanged from Tuesday’s close.