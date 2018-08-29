FM calls for urgent meeting of OIC on blasphemy issue

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed Tuesday that Pakistan had asked the OIC secretary general to convene an urgent meeting of the permanent representatives of OIC to adopt a united stance regarding the blasphemous content against holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said this while winding up a debate on an adjournment motion, moved by MQM-Pakistan’s Senator Muhammad Ali Saif. The minister said he had made the request through a letter to the OIC secretary general, adding he had also written six letters to the OIC foreign ministers on this sensitive issue apprising them of the sentiments of the Pakistani nation on the matter.

The House for the second consecutive day, witnessed grave concern expressed by senators on both sides of the aisle over the issue of proposed blasphemous cartoon contest in Netherlands, as they wanted complete boycott of the country by all OIC member countries. Qureshi assured the Senate that he would also take up the matter with the Council of OIC Foreign Ministers meeting during his visit to the United States next month. He said, “Our endeavour is to adopt a unified approach on the matter, as the issue of blasphemous content was also being raised with secretary general United Nations and the UN Human Rights Commission”. The minister said, “We also plan to raise the matter with European Union as the matter may affect its own peace and security”.

Qureshi told the senators that he was expecting a telephonic call from Dutch foreign minister this (Tuesday) evening in which he would clearly express the sentiments of the nation on the blasphemous cartoon competition being conducted by a Dutch politician. The minister maintained that this was the matter of humanity and we should not allow the humanity to get divided. He said the act of a Dutch politician had hurt the sentiments of not only Pakistani nation but the entire Muslim Ummah. He said, “No words are sufficient to condemn this detestable act. The flag bearers of freedom of expression should show similar sensitivity and concern to the act, the way they showed on the matter of Holocaust and the black people of the US. Their indifference will only fan intolerance and religious extremism”. He said that the Muslims also supported the freedom of expression but with certain ‘red lines’ for this kind of act (Dutch) would only add to intolerance and religious extremism.

Senator Saif asserted that it was the responsibility of the government to first take concrete measures to block the blasphemous content in Pakistan, as even through fake IDs, the divine personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was being ‘insulted’ on the Facebook and internet. “This is not against merely a religious personality but against the humanity and fundamental rights. This is within the ambit of PTA to combat this disgusting practice,” he noted. He insisted FIA and Pemra must investigate this matter, hurting sentiments of the Muslims. He called for initiation of criminal proceedings in this connection.

JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad decried the Muslim Ummah’s silence on the matter. He called it a part of the clash of civilisations. He added in no other country, social media enjoyed unlimited freedom, as it did in Pakistan. “If our own institutions will not fulfil their obligations, then how will ask others outside Pakistan. Is not it against Islam to insult someone or loot someone while coming out of the masjid after offering prayers,” asked MQM-Pakistan Senator Khushbakht Shujaat.

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz suggested a committee be constituted to discuss the way forward as to how the matter could effectively be raised at the international fora and the blasphemous content be checked. Senators called on OIC member states to sever economic and diplomatic relations with Netherlands, if it fails to cancel the proposed cartoon contest.

Former interior minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik strongly condemned the blasphemous caricatures against the Prophet (PBUH). While taking part in the debate, Senator Malik said that he was deeply shocked by the news that contest of blasphemous material was to be held later this year in Holland.