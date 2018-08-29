POF chairman opens UoW campus radio station

WAH CANTT: Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI (M) Chairman POF Board inaugurated campus radio station, “University of Wah FM 101.8” on Tuesday. Professor Khaliq ur Rehman Shad, SI(M) Vice Chancellor of the university briefed the chairman about the current pace of progress of the university says a press release.

He apprised the chairman about the functioning of the University. He also narrated the developments and achievement of UW and briefed the Chairman regarding the challenges faced by the university. Senior POF officials, faculty members and administration of the university were present on the occasion. After the briefing, the Chairman POF Board inaugurated the Radio Station.

The Radio Station was conceived essentially to approach and reach out to people living in Wah and surroundings.

This non-commercial Campus Radio Station will broadcast educational programmes, raise civic sense, increase social awareness and educate the audience about their social responsibilities.

This forum will also be accessible to the POF for airing awareness programmes on social issues.

Later, the Chairman visited the radio station and appreciated the efforts of the university management in fulfilling their civic responsibility.

Chairman POFs visited multiple facilities of the University. He also planted a sapling in the vicinity of Library Complex. He appreciated the pace with which the University is progressing. The vice chancellor presented shield to the Chairman.