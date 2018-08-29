Fatemi condoles McCain’s death

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s former ambassador to United States of America Tariq Fatemi condoled the death of US Senator John McCain.

In his message he lauded the services of late senator and said that Pakistan will miss a strong friend in the US Senate, who had good understanding of Pakistan’s point of view both as regards regional issues and global matters.

“Having interacted with the late senator frequently over the past thirty year, I mourn the death of a distinguished American, a principled politician and a man who embodied courage, bravery and resilience,” Fatemi said, says a press release.