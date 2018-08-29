Govt to take measures to facilitate foreign media: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry said the government would take all necessary measures to facilitate and ensure easy access to foreign media in Pakistan.

The country, he said, had a rich and unique cultural heritage, and the media could play a vital role not only in projecting the huge tourism potential but also the cultural landscape of the country along with its traditions, core values, fairs and festivals.

The minister was chairing a high level meeting in External Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Underscoring the need for generating goodwill and projection of a positive image of Pakistan, the minister called upon all the officers of the ministry to make all-out efforts to send a message to the world that Pakistan was a great destination and a land of peace for all the tourists.

He said Pakistan and its people had rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the global war against terrorism and those must be duly highlighted and acknowledged at international level.