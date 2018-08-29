Yaum-e-Difaa to be observed with full enthusiasm

RAWALPINDI: The armed forces and the whole Pakistani nation will observe September 6 as 'Yaum-e-Difaa and Shuhda' with full enthusiasm and in a befitting manner to pay rich tributes to martyrs and remember their sacrifices.

"No sacrifice is going to be forgotten and every martyr will be visible on September 6," Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor told a 'Planning Conference' here and also called upon every member of the nation to join activities to be organised to observe the day.

The DG ISPR told participants of the conference that the day will be titled "Humain Payar Hey Pakistani Sey' and representatives of the nation including members of the civil society, media men, armed forces officers and public representatives will visit families of martyrs.

The DG ISPR in a tweet said that people from every segment of society from hawker to officers of armed forces and others have given sacrifices in the last over 70 years for their country. "We are the nation which have given more sacrifices than any other country in the last 15 to 20 years," he said, adding that the martyrs who are real heroes of the nation sacrificed their today for nation's tomorrow.

On September 6, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and ISPR will be focal points of day-long activities which will start with main ceremony to be held at General Headquarters. The shopping malls across the country will be decorated with photos and portraits of Shuhdaa bearing their names, date and place of Shahdat while big size photos will also be displayed at buses, wagons, trucks and private vehicles. The management of Pakistan Railways and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) decided for decorating airports, railways stations and trains with portraits of Shuhda.