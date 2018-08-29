Wed August 29, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2018

Disabled cops to be facilitated in performing duties

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police authorities have directed the officials concerned to facilitate the cops who lost limbs in the terrorist attacks.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jamilur Rehman visited residences of some of the policemen who were disabled after sustaining injuries in different attacks and encounters. He assured the policemen that the force would take care of all their needs as they sacrificed for the country.

The CCPO ordered the officials concerned to facilitate all those policemen who got paralysed in the line of duty. They were directed to post these policemen at the nearest offices, police stations and also arrange transportation if they have mobility issue.

On the directives of the CCPO, constable Syed Ali Shah, who had lost both legs in a bomb attack in 2009, was posted in the nearby Gulberg Police Station.

Another constable, Shah Saud, who had lost one leg in a blast in 2010, was posted at the nearby office of DSP at Faqirabad.

The CCPO said that not only the martyrs but those wounded in different attacks were the heroes of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. He added that the force would do its best to facilitate the disabled policemen.

