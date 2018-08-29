Kamran Bangash youngest among new ministers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Information Technology Minister-designate Kamran Khan Bangash is one of the youngest cabinet members in the country.

Having done his BCS in Computer Sciences, he was elected member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from PK-77, Peshawar on the ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the July 25 general election. “My aim is to serve the country and the province as per the plans of Prime Minister Imran Khan. I will do my best to improve my ministry,” he told The News.

The young members of the PTI are happy with Kamran Bangash election victory and later his induction in the provincial cabinet. He took notice of a video on Tuesday in which an official of the Agriculture University in Peshawar was seen beating up a student at pistol point.

Kamran Bangash said he had spoken to the vice-chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar about the incident. “The vice-chancellor has already been asked by the chief minister to submit a report,” Kamran said adding the official in question had been suspended and an inquiry ordered into the incident.