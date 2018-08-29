Wed August 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

Share

Repatriated Mohmand families ask govt to establish permanent camp

GHALANAI: The 87 families of Mohmand district, recently repatriated from Afghanistan, have asked the government to declare them as temporary displaced persons and establish a permanent camp for them.

About 800 families of Mohmand district had migrated to Afghanistan due to militancy and military operations in the region, out of which 87 families recently came back to Pakistan and have been accommodated in Manzari Cheena area of Baizai sub-division of the district.

Muhammad Ali and Rahim Shah said they were thankful to the government of Pakistan for facilitating them to return to their homeland.

They added that the repatriation of the remaining families and people in Afghanistan is sought through the route of Gursal Border instead of Torkham Border.

The tribesmen asked the authorities to make arrangements for the ailing children and elderly people at the camp.

They asked the government to announce them as displaced and provide them a permanent camp.

The Mohmand district administration, when contacted, said that the administration was helping the people at the camp out of their limited resources but they were making efforts to include them in the category of IDPS.

