Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces

Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces
Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group

Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group
Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy
How to create 10 million jobs

How to create 10 million jobs
NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

National

BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Opposition parties back ANP candidate in by-poll

PESHAWAR: The opposition parties on Tuesday announced support to the Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Samar Haroon for PK-78, Peshawar.

The support came at a meeting of the opposition parties at the Bacha Khan Markaz.

The meeting was attended by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Akram Khan Durrani, Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Amir Muqam, Maulana Shujaul Mulk, Qaumi Watan Party’s Tariq Khan and ANP leaders including Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

The meeting decided that opposition would field joint candidates on merit.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that all political parties claimed that the country’s integrity was put at stake to ensure the victory of a specific party through rigging.

He said that all parties were united against the engineered election and would not let anyone to jeopardise the country’s security.

Mian Iftikhar said the opposition would take part in the by-election and would field joint candidates on the basis of performance in the previous election. A committee was constituted for the purpose comprising Shujaul Mulk, Dr Ibadullah, Sardar Hussain Babak and Tariq Khan.

Commenting about the presidential election, the ANP leader said that he respected the PPP leaders and hoped that PPP would reconsider its decision of fielding Aitzaz Ahsan.

He said the opposition had nominated Maulana Fazlur Rehman as a united candidate due to his good relationship with the PPP. The opposition hoped that Asif Ali Zardari would withdraw his party candidate as he has good relationship with Maulana sahib, he added.

The government was weak and could fall if the opposition remained united, he said, adding, it was need of the hour that opposition parties forge unity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Is Trump using Twitter excessively?

Is Trump using Twitter excessively?
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response