Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces

Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces
Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group

Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group
Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy
How to create 10 million jobs

How to create 10 million jobs
NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

National

BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bacha Khan International Airport: NAB seeks details from CAA about recruitment, construction work

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sought details from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) about the recruitment of employees by it and construction work at the Bacha Khan International Airport.

In a letter addressed to the Airport Manager at the Bacha Khan International Airport, the NAB noted it was verifying a matter regarding the recruitment done by CAA on all cadres since 2008 and it therefore needed all the record of information about those recruited, including their name, father’s name, CNIC number, post held, date of appointment and whether they were permanent or working on contract/contingent.

The NAB letter also sought information regarding the construction and renovation work at the domestic and international terminals at the airport. It wanted the CAA to provide the relevant record of PC-1 of the project, the advertisement that was placed, the bidding process and details of the payments made to the contractor.

It is unclear if there is any specific complaint about the recruitment process done by the CAA and the construction and renovation work at the airport in Peshawar named after late freedom-fighter Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, commonly known as Bacha Khan.

The airport has undergone expansion and renovation in recent years and its facilities have been upgraded. Passengers using these facilities for the first time are pleasantly surprised when they enter the airport. Earlier, the facilities at the airport left much to be desired.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Is Trump using Twitter excessively?

Is Trump using Twitter excessively?
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response