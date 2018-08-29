Three die of suffocation in well

MINGORA: Three persons, including two brothers, died of suffocation inside a well in Kabal tehsil in Swat district Tuesday.

It was learnt that one Laiq Zada was cleaning the well and fainted in the well due to accumulation of gases.

Rahimzada went down to the well to rescue his brother Laiq Zada, but he also lost his consciousness due to non-availability of oxygen in the well.

Another person identified as Said Rehman tried to rescue the two brothers but he fainted. The locals shifted them to the Saidu Sharif Hospital where they expired.