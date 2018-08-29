Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Unidentified assailants shot dead a man in the Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday, official sources said.
They said that one Shoaib was on his way in Barokhel area in Mir Ali when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.
