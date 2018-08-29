Wed August 29, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2018

CM wants governance model replicated in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the Strategic Support Unit for replicating the good governance model in the newly-merged districts and the extension of law of the land there.

The Strategic Support Unit should coordinate with all departments for the purpose, he told a meeting of the Strategic Support Unit (SSU) here.

Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Shehzad Bangash, Muhammad Israr, Principal Secretary to chief minister and SSU team also attended the meeting.

The objective was to brief the chief minister on the role of the SSU as a delivery unit supporting the office of the chief executive.

Sahibzada Saeed Ahmed, head SSU, gave a presentation on the purpose of establishing the SSU, its role, functions and areas of support for implementation of ongoing reforms, since 2015.

The chief minister was also given a detailed briefing on the integration of the newly merged districts of KP, with focus on key historical, legal, strategic and administrative challenges faced by government within the framework specified by the 25th Constitutional Amendment.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has directed to speed up the reconstruction and rehabilitation of provincial highways in order to integrate the whole province through road communication network. “Road communication is a key to the overall development and prosperity,” he added.

He was presiding over a meeting on the road projects of provincial highways authority to be initiated in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank at Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar.

Secretaries P&D, C&W and others attended. The chief minister was briefed about the proposed projects for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of different highways with the financial help of Asian Development Bank, the procedure of financial help and the latest updates of these projects.

