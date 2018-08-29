THQ Hospital Mian Channu

Child dies due to admin’s negligence during CM’s visit

By News Desk

MIAN CHANNU/LAHORE: A one-and-half-year old girl died at the emergency ward of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Mian Channu due to the protocol of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who visited the facility on Tuesday.

The tragic incident happened as doctors and other staff members were busy in entertaining the chief minister, due to which the child, Komal, could not get attention and treatment.

The victim’s mother, Amna, said they had brought her ailing daughter for check-up and she was admitted in the hospital, but the doctors suddenly left her unattended to accompany the chief minister during his visit. She added that Komal’s condition worsened during that period and she died before the return of doctors.

Komal’s father Jahangir narrated the same story and said his daughter died only because of the doctors’ negligence.

On the other hand, Dr Nazir Hiraj, who is the acting MS of THQ Hospital Mian Channu, said the child was a thalassemia patient and she was brought to the hospital in a poor condition. Komal was referred to the Nishtar Hospital Multan after initial treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, a Punjab government spokesperson claimed that the death didn’t occur during the chief minister’s visit and the parents had shared the details of Komal’s death, who had died a day earlier, with Buzdar.

The chief minister consoled the parents and ordered formation of a committee which would present a detailed report in 48 hours, he said, adding that the media reports were contrary to the facts.

Similarly, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan promised to hold an inquiry and action against the responsible persons, if proven guilty.