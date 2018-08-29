Election for PCB chairman on Sept 4

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s Election Commissioner Justice (r) Afzal Haider Tuesday announced that election for the post of chairman PCB will be held on September 4 (Tuesday) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, says a press release.

For the purpose a special meeting has been called on September 4 at the Gaddafi Stadium where the PCB’s election commissioner along with deputy election commissioner Ahmed Shahzad Farooq Rana will hold the election of chairman PCB.

The much-awaited election schedule was announced after the formation of Board of Governors of the PCB.