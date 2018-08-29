Wed August 29, 2018
Sports

August 29, 2018

KARAKORAM MARATHON CHALLENGE

35 runners arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 35 international runners from 24 countries arrived in Pakistan to participate in the Karakoram Marathon Challenge, says a press release.

On their arrival at PAF Naltar, Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command welcomed the participants.

The unique Marathon Challenge will take place at an altitude of 11,300ft above sea-level at the Naltar Valley, (Gilgit). The event is organised by Pakistan Air Force in collaboration with international marathon travel company, Z Adventures and Serena Hotels.

It is a landmark event as international runners from various countries including 70 armed forces staff along with 30 Pakistani runners will be racing in full marathon (42.2km), as well as half-marathon category (21.1km).

The event is to bring world record breaking marathon runners to Pakistan to show them how beautiful Pakistan is! It is worth mentioning that the youngest competitor is 10-years-old, while the oldest is 80 years.

Top international runners from various regions like Ziyad Rahim (Pakistan), Dr Jurgen Kuhlmey (Germany), Janos and Edit Kiss (Hungary), John Lum Young (Trinidad), Giuseppe Raguso (Italy), JC Santa Teresa (USA), Rene Olsen (Denmark), Dan Micola (Czech Republic), Zara Rahim and Mekaal Rahim from (Canada/Pakistan), Philippe Waroux (France) and David Darton and Colin Lea (UK) will also showcase their talents in the races that would provide an excellent opportunity to Pakistani athletes to learn from their competitors and improve their standing in the world.

Apart from it, runners from Australia, Belgium, Egypt, Tunisia, Faroe Islands, Poland, Qatar, UAE, Argentina, Ireland, Taiwan, China, Scotland and Netherlands are also going to participate in the marathon.

