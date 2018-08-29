Pak Sporting defeat PTCL Youth

ISLAMABAD: Pak Sporting Club defeated PTCL Youth Club 2-1 in the Jashn-e-Azadi Football Tournament here at T & T Ground, says a press release.

In the 9th minutes of the first half, Sheharyar scored one goal for PTCL Youth on a penalty corner while Asad of Pak Sporting equalised the match 1-1 in the 13th minutes on a penalty corner too.

Muhammad Saqib scored second goal for Pak Sporting Club in the 3rd minutes of the second half to lead his team 2-1 at the end of scheduled time.

Pak Sporting Club’s Saqib was declared man of the match. Referee Muhammad Sharif supervised the match.