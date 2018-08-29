Spurs pile more misery on United

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester United slumped to a second consecutive defeat on Monday to intensify the pressure on manager Jose Mourinho as Harry Kane and a Lucas Moura double moved Tottenham joint top of the English Premier League with 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

United now trail Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea by six points and stand four adrift of champions Manchester City just three games into the new campaign.

The odds on Mourinho losing his job have been slashed in recent weeks as he has clashed with the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over a lack of signings.

Mourinho’s anger at not being given the funds to boost his centre-back options was exacerbated by the poor showing of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof in a disastrous defensive showing at Brighton last weekend.

Both paid for that performance by being dropped as Mourinho made six changes in all, although Alexis Sanchez was still left on the bench.

After a week in which Mourinho’s ability to turn the tide of negativity at Old Trafford was severely questioned, the Portuguese at least summoned a response from his players for the opening 45 minutes.