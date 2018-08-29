Win for Al-Haq Smashers in Madrassa league

PESHAWAR: Al-Haq Smashers defeated Al-Maqasid Fighters by 53 runs in the opening match of Zalmi Madrassa Cricket League that got underway at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first Al-Haq set a target of 122 for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted eight overs for Al-Maqasid. Sami (63) was the main scorer for Al-Haq.

In reply, Al-Maqasid could only managed to score 71. Aamir claimed three wickets for Al Maqasid.

In the other matches, Al-Wahda beat Al-Noor by 10 wickets while Al-Mutahidoon downed Al-Ittehad by 54 runs and Al-Nujoom defeated Al-Qurra by seven wickets. A total of 12 madrassa teams are participating in the event.

Earlier, a colorful opening ceremony was held where former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed was the chief guest.

Head coach of Peshawar Zalmi and former pacer Muhammad Akram was also present on the occasion. A good number of spectators were also present. Mushtaq formally inaugurated the event by hitting a ball.

Talking to the reporters, Mushtaq appreciated the efforts of Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi for organising such a unique event.

He said organising such an event would help promote interfaith harmony among the madrassa students of different school of thoughts.

He added that the event would also portray soft image of Pakistan and provide an opportunity to the talented seminary students to show their skills.

Mushtaq hoped that matches of the 4th edition of Pakistan Super League would be played in Peshawar as well. “It would be a positive approach to organise some of the PSL-4 matches in other cities,” he added.