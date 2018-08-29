Wenjun claims 110m hurdles gold

PALEMBANG, Indonesia: Xie Wenjun successfully defended his 110m hurdles gold at the Asian Games Tuesday to stretch China’s winning streak in the race to 32 years — with a little help from hurdling great Liu Xiang.

Xie, 28, crossed the line in 13.34sec to hand China its ninth consecutive win in the event stretching back to the 1986 Games in Seoul.

After a slow start he overtook silver medallist Chen Kuei-ru of Taiwan at the final hurdle, when his rival appeared to stumble.

“I feel awesome now. The pressure is released,” said Xie. “This medal is a very important medal not just for me but also Chinese hurdling, because it has been kept for a long time.”

Xie said he had been given “special instructions” before the race by former Olympic champion and world-record holder Liu, who is revered as one of China’s greatest ever sportsmen.

“He’s my idol, and it is also an aim to catch up with him. But I’m still on the way,” said Xie.

“We trained together for seven or eight years, and we have similar personalities. Before the match, before I went to Europe, he gave me special instructions. I really thank him.”