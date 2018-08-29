PCB announces schedule for Australia, New Zealand series

KARACHI: Pakistan Tuesday announced the itinerary for their series against Australia and New Zealand to be played in the United Arab Emirates over the next three months.

Pakistan start the season with next month’s Asia Cup in the UAE from September 15. They will then host Australia for two Tests and three Twenty20 internationals from October 7-28.

This will be Australia’s first Test series since the infamous ball-tampering row during the Cape Town match against South Africa in March.

That scandal ended in a one-year ban from international cricket for the then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner. Opener Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month ban.

Following the Australia series, Pakistan will host New Zealand in the UAE for three Twenty20 internationals, three One-Day Internationals and three Tests between October 31-December 7.

Pakistan have been forced to play their “home” matches in the UAE since terrorists attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009.

Although Pakistan have hosted a few international matches between 2015-18, Australia and New Zealand refused to visit the country due to security fears.

Score Board

Australia’s tour

29 Sept-2 Oct: Four-day tour match v Pakistan A, Dubai

7-11: 1st Test, Dubai.

16-20 Oct: 2nd Test, Abu Dhabi.

24 Oct: 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi.

26 Oct: 2nd T20I, Dubai.

28 Oct: 3rd T20I, Dubai.

New Zealand’s tour

31 Oct: 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi.

2 Nov: 2nd T20I, Dubai.

4 Nov: 3rd T20I, Dubai.

7 Nov: 1st ODI, Abu Dhabi.

9 Nov: 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi.

11 Nov: 3rd ODI, Dubai.

16-20 Nov: 1st Test, Abu Dhabi.

24-28 Nov: 2nd Test, Dubai.

3-7 Dec: 3rd Test, Abu Dhabi.