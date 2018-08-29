Minister pledges not to betray people’s trust in PTI

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Fayazul Hasan Chohan has said the mandate and trust shown by the people of Pakistan and Punjab in the leadership of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will not be betrayed and upheld completely.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Chohan said no stone would be left unturned for serving masses. He said the PTI government would move ahead on the principles of honesty, capability and responsibility, as the party leader Imran Khan had given his team members his vision. He said the PTI government would work for welfare and betterment of people instead of promoting nepotism and own businesses.

He said PTI government’s first and last objective was to serve people of Pakistan and Punjab, maintain solidarity of Pakistan and establish economy on strong footing. He said Pakistan’s foreign debts and liabilities had reached $92-97 billion and its exports had dropped to $19 billion from $37 billion.

He claimed that billions of rupees were being laundered from Pakistan every year because of politics of nepotism and corruption of former rulers. He said that every single department including police, health, Wasa, education, agriculture and industry had been ruined.

Thousands of policemen were deputed for protocol duty of Nawaz Sharif’s family. He said the media was mirror of society and people’s problems would be solved on priority basis. He promised that implementation of the Right to Information Act would be ensured in Punjab, like in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Monitoring desk adds: Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan said that there was no role of Punjab Chief Minister and Prime Minister Imran Khan in the transfer of district police officer (DPO) Pakpattan.

The DPO was reportedly transferred after he intercepted Khawar Maneka, former husband of prime minister Imran Khan’s wife, for overspeeding.

“There were complaints against the DPO for quite a long time.

The matter which is police’s internal matter has been resolved,” he said. “Punjab Inspector General is investigating the matter.”

Chohan said that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar reserves the right to use state helicopter, adding that objections would have solid grounds if it was being used by someone else.

The Punjab information minister said that the government followed rule of law by putting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on the Exit Control List (ECL). “She has been convicted for lying, looting state funds, and involvement in financial corruption. Putting convicts on the ECL is following of the rule of law,” he added.

The minister lamented that the PTI is being targeted as if they had been in power for last seven years.

“In last 10 years, people have been oppressed. Our first and foremost target would be to stabilise the economy. There had been bad governance all over the country,” he added.