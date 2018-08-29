Child electrocuted

LAHORE: A child electrocuted after touching fallen electric wires on Chadarai Road, Mustafa Town, in the wee hours of Wednesday. The victim’s family and locals staged a protest against Wapda’s negligence in this connection.

Bus hits metro train bridge: Speedo bus rammed into the pillar of metro train bridge near Jain Mandir while avoiding collision with a car in the wee hours of Wednesday.