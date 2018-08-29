Naval chief calls on PM

Ag Online

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Tuesday, a statement from the PM Media Office said. The Naval Chief congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office. During the meeting, security situation of the country and professional matters of Pakistan Navy were discussed. Imran Khan said on the occasion the efforts of Navy to protect the maritime boundaries of Pakistan were commendable. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa also called on PM Imran Khan a day earlier.