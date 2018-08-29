Defence and Martyrs Day will be marked in a befitting way: ISPR DG

RAWALPINDI: ISPR Director Major General Asif Ghafoor said the nation’s martyrs and their families will be remembered and honoured on Defence and Martyrs Day 2018, Geo News reported. Speaking at an ISPR planning conference earlier Tuesday, Major General Asif Ghafoor said the information ministry and the military’s media wing are coordinating to pay tribute to the martyrs and their sacrifices on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day. Emphasising the role of the media, he urged media representatives to honour the martyrs by visiting their families and highlighting their sacrifices for the country. The conference was informed that the main ceremony of the day would be held at the General Headquarters and broadcast live. It was attended by representatives from the civil society, media and armed forces.