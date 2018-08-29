DHQ hospital doctors protest MS transfer

BAHAWALPUR: Doctors and nurses of the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Bahawalnagar Tuesday held a protest against transfer of the hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Amjad Yaseen.

The protesters accused the Deputy Commissioner SD Khalid, who is the administrator of the district health committee, of transferring the MS to please corrupt mafia of the DHQ. They said corruption cases of the DHQ mafia members were being investigated by NAB and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). The demonstrators demanded withdrawal of the transfer order of the MS. On Monday last week, some students of the Nursing School of Bahawalnagar staged a demonstration on the pursuance of the alleged corrupt mafia for the transfer of MS Amjad Yaseen.